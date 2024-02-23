Create New Account
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 2/23/24 • X SPACES COMMENTS - GOOGLE’S AI ERASURE OF WHITES FROM HISTORY • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
Published 15 hours ago

GOOGLE’S “BUD LIGHT MOMENT’ IS HERE! TECH GIANT’S AI ERASURE OF WHITES FROM HISTORY HAS TRIGGERED AN EXPLOSIVE AWAKENING!

Following the trend of mass awakening, every poll shows Trump surging with blacks, normies, hispanics and women - sending the Deep State into a bigger panic!

The establishment is responding by openly demonizing Christians and calling them a threat to national security while simultaneously covering up dozens of mass shootings conducted by psychotic trans people!


