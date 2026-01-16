Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mike Shelby, Father Manhanna & Juan O’Savin | OPs & Tina Peters | 01.16.26

In today's fiery episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we expose the paid agitators flooding Minneapolis streets not for genuine protest, but as hired chaos agents, with exclusive links tying Obama and Biden White House networks, Arabella Advisors, Letitia James, and Marc Elias to the anti-ICE riots. We break down the shocking classroom indoctrination in Iowa, where teacher Kim Keller allegedly screamed leftist propaganda at students about the Renee Good ICE shooting, falsely claiming she was "murdered" while following orders the school has "addressed" the matter, but parents demand transparency.

Colorado is a full-blown dumpster fire. Democrat lawmakers waste tax dollars with interpretive dancing to the "Black National Anthem" on the Senate floor, push radical trans bills that threaten to strip children from parents who won't affirm gender transitions, and greenlight a controversial Wuhan-style bat lab tied to Fauci, how is this man still free? We spotlight the bizarre Arabic-heavy pamphlet from the Colorado Secretary of State's office on setting up charities, raising questions about priorities amid Muslim fraud scandals nationwide.

We welcome former Intelligence NCO and contractor Mike Shelby, founder/CEO of Forward Observer and author of The Area Intelligence Handbook, for a hard-hitting intel breakdown on leftist groups fueling civil unrest patterns mirroring asymmetric warfare, hidden funding streams, foreign influences, and actionable steps for Americans to assess local risks and build resilience. Later, Patriot Loving Priest Father Manhanna and American Patriot Juan O’Savin join for a fiery follow-up on Tina Peters' hearing: what's next in her fight for justice? This is raw, unfiltered truth on orchestrated chaos, state-level betrayal, and the battle to save America catch the show now!





