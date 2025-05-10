BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Technique for removing Graphene from Dental Anesthetics
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 2 days ago

well, I have been my own dentist for a long time, I was not in favor of most dentists their procedures for filling up a hole, they remove to much tooth enamel and also their anticipated dental denervation, damaging rooth canal cleanings , and so on and so on , so if I got a hole in my tooth I fill it up myself and also other things, its easy and safe. you can buy these things on the internet. also good for preppers and those things are cheap, you can buy toothfillings on the internet and be safe from tooth pain during whatever plandemonic disaster

Keywords
dentistgraphene oxideanesthetics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy