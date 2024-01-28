Viridian RFX44 Closed Emitter Green Dot - Minuteman Review

Viridian RFX44 is a green dot, closed emitter competitor to the Aimpoint ACRO P2…Advanced Compact Reflex optic.





The RFX key advantage is a lens that is about 50% larger than the Aimpoint. All in a package that is smaller…including almost 1/10” narrower which is a better fit for most RMSc optics ready pistols…but not the Zev Tech “universal” RMSc cut.





The vertical supports are thinner on the RFX44 meaning that with both eyes open it is easier to get the optic body to ghost away with the dot superimposed on the target.





The RFX44 is 12 grams lighter than the Aimpoint reducing reciprocating mass on pistols…which will theoretically reduce the risk of cyclic malfunctions.





Part of the size and weight advantage comes from the smaller 1632 battery vs 2032 used in the Aimpoint…the Viridian runs for 30,000 hours thanks to motion activated energy savings vs the Aimpoint’s 50,000 hours of constant on.





Small CR1632 battery for 30,000 hours of motion activated use vs Aimpoint’s constant on 50,000 with the 2032





The RFX44’s size and weight advantage is at the expense of less environmental protection.





The Viridian’s IPX6 water resistance is outclassed by Aimpoint’s 115’ submersible ACRO.





And its operating temperature range is 64% less than the ACRO…not great for a firearm used outdoors during Wyoming winters or stored in a vehicle during our summers.





-4 to 130 vs -49 to 160





134 degree temperature range vs 209





Cold temp of -4 vs Acro’s -49

High temp of 130 vs Acro’s 160





Green dot vs red? In my area with more red rock than trees, the green is an advantage. In vegetation rich areas, red is probably better. Maybe the next generation will offer the ability to dynamically switch between red and green.





I tried the RFX44 mounted atop the Vortex Spitfire on my RDB. This allowed three stages of sighting….head up high for run ‘n gun, down to canted left or right CQB, and then tight cheek weld for precision with the Spitfire 5x.





The choice: reduced visual obstruction of the affordable RFX44 vs the rugged Aimpoint.





Viridian RFX44 Product Page

https://viridianweapontech.com/new-rfx44-compact-green-dot-reflex-sight-with-adapters-and-mounts





AmbGun Pistol Optics

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights