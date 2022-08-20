Rules state VACCINE HESITANCY cannot happen.

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This is why they censored, lied and didn't debate. Anything that caused vaccine hesitancy could probably cause vaccine denial. This is unacceptable. The rules were written previously in order to stop vaccine hesitancy under all circumstances. And then those who received it, stood behind it and ridiculed those who didn't get jabbed.
https://660ba430-b5cd-468d-829f-52d6184f6187.filesusr.com/ugd/af5420_0f0c17b98880453e9c1731815e866a9f.pdf
TimTruth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/841u9pxEWd5a/