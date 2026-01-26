Paid In Minnesota - 100 Billion Somali Fraud

Trump claimed the Minneapolis shooting was a cover-up for alleged fraud and a 'bank robbery'





Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social to the Minneapolis shooting involving federal agents by posting an image of the suspect’s weapon and tying the incident to what he described as large-scale financial misconduct in the state. In a series of posts, Trump defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and alleged that the unrest is linked to a broader effort to conceal fraud.





Trump shared a photo of a handgun beside two magazines, writing, "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go." He questioned the role of local authorities, asking, "Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?"





https://news.meaww.com/trump-claimed-the-minneapolis-shooting-was-a-cover-up-for-alleged-fraud-and-a-bank-robbery









Crowds on Demand CEO provides insight as paid protester requests up 400% under Trump





CEO Adam Swart claims there's 'no such thing as a truly organic protest' while defending peaceful demonstration services





Crowds on Demand CEO Adam Swart told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that his company has received 400% more paid protester requests this year than during the same period last year.





Fox News' Lawrence Jones asked the Crowds on Demand CEO how much the paid protesters that he curates for political protests typically make for their services.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/crowds-demand-ceo-provides-insight-paid-protester-requests-up-400-under-trump









The Left's Color Revolution Against We the People--Who, How, What, and Why





In the year 2025, several commentators have argued the United States is experiencing what they describe as a “Color Revolution”—a coordinated campaign of mass protests, media pressure, and institutional disruption aimed at undermining the Trump administration.





https://nathanaelg.substack.com/p/the-lefts-color-revolution-against









“STAY TUNED!” – Trump Says Fraud in Minneapolis May Exceed $100 BILLION – “Sadly, Whatever Numbers We Find, California, and Other Democrat Run States, WILL BE WORSE”





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/stay-tuned-trump-says-fraud-minneapolis-may-exceed/









DHS website traffic surges 68% as thousands use Trump's self-deportation app for voluntary departure





The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed record website traffic to the agency’s official site, with one of the most visited pages on the site including information on self-deportation through the CBP Home App.





DHS reported a 68.49% increase in traffic from 2024. The department reports that its website received 102 million pageviews last year and 67 million unique visitors — an increase from 40 million pageviews in 2024.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/dhs-website-traffic-surges-68-as-thousands-use-trumps-self-deportation-app-for-voluntary-departure/ar-AA1UETmH









Trump threatens 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods if Canada 'makes a deal with China'





'There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China,' says Canada-U.S. trade minister





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trump-tariff-canada-china-goods-9.7059561









Mark Carney tells China, Canada ready for 'New World Order'

https://torontosun.com/news/national/mark-carney-tells-china-canada-ready-for-new-world-order