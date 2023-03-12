Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

I CONFESS TO SPREADING FACTS - ARTIST/CREATOR: KILL YOUR TV (MUST WATCH/DL/SHARE/RE-UPP)
131 views
channel image
Harry_knowledge123
Published 18 hours ago |

This is the Banger Everyone is Talking About, and It is a Banger, Excellent Video/Song.Credit to the Original Artist -----> "KILL YOUR TV" from GAB. https://gab.com/Kill_Your_TV

(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance Is Made for “Fair Use” for Purposes Such as Criticism, Comment, News Reporting, Teaching, Scholarship, and Research. Fair Use Is a Use Permitted by Copyright Statute That Might Otherwise Be Infringing. Non-profit, Educational or Personal Use Tips the Balance in Favor of Fair Use.

Keywords
speechfreeflyers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket