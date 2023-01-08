The Tibetan Path to Dreams

In the book titled ‘The Tibetan Yogas of Dream and Sleep’, author Tenzin Wangyal Rinpoche references how the contents of dreams are shaped. I am going over this concept and using an example using one of my own dreams.

The author has many books about Bön, spiritual practice, and manifesting the fruit of awareness and positive qualities in one’s life.

https://ligmincha.org/tenzin-wangyal-rinpoche/



To see these videos in a methodical order visit https://shannacurry.com/dreams/

These videos are available for everyone because of you. Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/

Email: [email protected]

Do you want to talk to me about your dream journey? Do you want to understand regular elements that appear in your dreams or discuss how you could intertwine your dreams into your spiritual growth? You can book a 1-hour Skype call at https://shannacurry.com/dreamjourney/

These calls are for everyone. If you want to donate, you can do so through my website.

Blog: https://shannacurry.com/blog/

In Lak’ech