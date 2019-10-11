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The Spiritual Uniquesness of Planet Earth & The Human Being
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30 views • October 11, 2019
The numbered entries below refer to soundtracks. They follow the same sequence as presented in the video.
[1] “Memories of Blue” by Vangelis.
[2] “Now We Are Free” from "Gladiator".
[3] "Śvetāśvatara Upaniṣad" (Singer: Sharmila Roy)
From Peter Brook's "The Mahabharata".
[a] Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjgfQl9OPYc
Lyrics:
Shrinvantu Vishwe Amritasya Putra ā ye dhāmāni divyāni tasthuḥ
Vedāhametaṃ puruṣaṃ mahāntamādityavarṇaṃ tamasaḥ parastāt
tameva viditvātimṛtyumeti nānyaḥ panthā vidyate'yanāya
Tameva viditvātimṛtyumeti nānyaḥ panthā vidyate'yanāya
Yaścāyamasminnākāśe tejomayo'mṛtamayaḥ puruṣaḥ
Translation:
Listen, you who dwell on the celestial planes, and you born of Amrit (immortality). I’ve awakened to that supreme Purusha (Brahma) who shines like the sun, End your ignorance of the Truth and abide in him. Know him and you’ll transcend death. This is the only way to attain/regain immortality.
[4] “Allah Amchu” (Singer: Sri Sathya Sai Baba), from "Embodiments of Love" by Gianluca & Gabriele Ducros. [a] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-5vNZUc1I8
[b] http://www.premasound.com/web/index.php
Lyrics:
Allah Amchu Mahammadiulu
Jehova e Amchu Satchristavulu
Pullabjachnu Datamchu Vaishnavulu
Sambho Amchu Saivulu Sada
Prahladambuna Golva Andarikin Ayu Arogya
Sampada Labhambu Losangi Sam Rakshinchu
Devundu Okkade Amchu Abavimpudi
Translation:
Mohammedans would utter Allah
Christians would utter Jehovah
Vaishnavas would utter Vishnu
Shaivites would utter Shambo
When worshipped with joy,
God confers longevity and health,
As well as protects the devotee.
He is one only. Believe in this.
[5] "The Metta Chant" by Imee Ooi 慈经:黄慧音
“Metta” is a word in the Pali dialect spoken by Siddhartha Gautama Buddha, and it is defined as follows (Wikipedia):
“Mettā (Pali) or maitrī (Sanskrit) means benevolence, loving-kindness, friendliness, amity, good will, and active interest in others. It is the first of the four sublime states (Brahmavihāras) and one of the pāramīs [10 Perfections] of the Theravāda school of Buddhism." Metta chanting radiates loving-kindness to all sentient beings so that they may be well and happy.
[a] Source: Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5JAVk3Qwi8
[b] Pali Lyrics: https://genius.com/Imee-ooi-the-chant-of-metta-pali-lyrics -
[c] Wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mettā
[6] "Prayer of the New Age" from "Set Free" by Constance Demby. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihyYcArhihQ
[7] “Song for the World”, from "Earthbeat" by Paul Winter Consort + Dmitri Pokrovsky Singers.
[a] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dvy-kZ-LlG0
[b] http://music.paulwinter.com/album/earthbeat
(Notes on J ī v a/Jeeva) From Wikipedia:
In Hinduism and Jainism, a jiva is a living being, or any entity imbued with a life force… (Sanskrit: जीव, jīva, alternative spelling jiwa; Hindi: जीव, jīv, alternative spelling jeev). The word itself originates from the Sanskrit jivás, with the root jīv- "to breathe". It has the same as the Latin word vivus, meaning "alive".
[1] “Memories of Blue” by Vangelis.
[2] “Now We Are Free” from "Gladiator".
[3] "Śvetāśvatara Upaniṣad" (Singer: Sharmila Roy)
From Peter Brook's "The Mahabharata".
[a] Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjgfQl9OPYc
Lyrics:
Shrinvantu Vishwe Amritasya Putra ā ye dhāmāni divyāni tasthuḥ
Vedāhametaṃ puruṣaṃ mahāntamādityavarṇaṃ tamasaḥ parastāt
tameva viditvātimṛtyumeti nānyaḥ panthā vidyate'yanāya
Tameva viditvātimṛtyumeti nānyaḥ panthā vidyate'yanāya
Yaścāyamasminnākāśe tejomayo'mṛtamayaḥ puruṣaḥ
Translation:
Listen, you who dwell on the celestial planes, and you born of Amrit (immortality). I’ve awakened to that supreme Purusha (Brahma) who shines like the sun, End your ignorance of the Truth and abide in him. Know him and you’ll transcend death. This is the only way to attain/regain immortality.
[4] “Allah Amchu” (Singer: Sri Sathya Sai Baba), from "Embodiments of Love" by Gianluca & Gabriele Ducros. [a] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-5vNZUc1I8
[b] http://www.premasound.com/web/index.php
Lyrics:
Allah Amchu Mahammadiulu
Jehova e Amchu Satchristavulu
Pullabjachnu Datamchu Vaishnavulu
Sambho Amchu Saivulu Sada
Prahladambuna Golva Andarikin Ayu Arogya
Sampada Labhambu Losangi Sam Rakshinchu
Devundu Okkade Amchu Abavimpudi
Translation:
Mohammedans would utter Allah
Christians would utter Jehovah
Vaishnavas would utter Vishnu
Shaivites would utter Shambo
When worshipped with joy,
God confers longevity and health,
As well as protects the devotee.
He is one only. Believe in this.
[5] "The Metta Chant" by Imee Ooi 慈经:黄慧音
“Metta” is a word in the Pali dialect spoken by Siddhartha Gautama Buddha, and it is defined as follows (Wikipedia):
“Mettā (Pali) or maitrī (Sanskrit) means benevolence, loving-kindness, friendliness, amity, good will, and active interest in others. It is the first of the four sublime states (Brahmavihāras) and one of the pāramīs [10 Perfections] of the Theravāda school of Buddhism." Metta chanting radiates loving-kindness to all sentient beings so that they may be well and happy.
[a] Source: Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5JAVk3Qwi8
[b] Pali Lyrics: https://genius.com/Imee-ooi-the-chant-of-metta-pali-lyrics -
[c] Wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mettā
[6] "Prayer of the New Age" from "Set Free" by Constance Demby. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihyYcArhihQ
[7] “Song for the World”, from "Earthbeat" by Paul Winter Consort + Dmitri Pokrovsky Singers.
[a] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dvy-kZ-LlG0
[b] http://music.paulwinter.com/album/earthbeat
(Notes on J ī v a/Jeeva) From Wikipedia:
In Hinduism and Jainism, a jiva is a living being, or any entity imbued with a life force… (Sanskrit: जीव, jīva, alternative spelling jiwa; Hindi: जीव, jīv, alternative spelling jeev). The word itself originates from the Sanskrit jivás, with the root jīv- "to breathe". It has the same as the Latin word vivus, meaning "alive".
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