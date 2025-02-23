❗️President Vladimir Putin's congratulatory address on the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland. 💪

Putin congratulated Russian citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day:

This year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia. This is in honor of the invincible generation of victors and in memory of their heroism and sacrifice, as well as the epochal Victory they bestowed upon the world. It is also a tribute to the heroes who today continue the military work of their ancestors on the battlefield.

In the face of rapid changes in the world, our strategic focus on strengthening and developing the Armed Forces remains steadfast. We will continue to enhance the combat capabilities of the army and navy, ensuring their readiness as a crucial component for guaranteeing Russia's security, sovereign present and future, and progressive development.

One of our highest priorities is to address the real needs of the troops participating in the special military operation. Taking into account the analysis of the combat use of weapons and equipment, we will continue to equip the Armed Forces with new, modern models. We will also place significant emphasis on improving the social security for military personnel.

I am confident that Russian soldiers will continue to reliably defend their homeland and their people.

We realise how hard it is for you right now, and we proudly support you. I want to thank all participants in the special military operation for their strong spirit and determination to bring us victory. I am grateful to all defenders of Russia for their honest and impeccable service to the Motherland and to our nation.

