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Canada 'National Day Of Truth & Recncln': MASS GRAVES (2021)
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32 views • October 01, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Mat_24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Mar_13:6 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Luk_21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.
Mat_24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Mar_13:6 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Luk_21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.
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