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Human Smuggling Center Declares Emergency When Reporters Arrive
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140 views • April 20, 2021
Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and the Infowars team travel to the massive, new government-funded holding center in Donna, Texas where- since his last visit- the employees running the center have instituted an 'Alex Jones Policy' to close the front gate whenever he arrives to cover their facility.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607c434afb18062e879c02f6
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607c434afb18062e879c02f6
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