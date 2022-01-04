X22 REPORT - The [DS] Projects Their Plan, Like Clockwork, The People Are Ready

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The [DS] Projects Their Plan, Like Clockwork, The People Are Ready
The [DS] is using everything they have and will push this all the way up to the midterms. They know everything they have done will boomerang on them. The people are not on their side, they have nothing left, they are fighting for their lives. The [DS] is already projecting their plan, like clockwork. The people are awake, they understand more than everyone knows. Scavino sends message, letting us know who the actual President is.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.