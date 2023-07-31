Biden is Mentally and Physically Unfit for the Presidency of the United States

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Biden is Too Old to Serve Another Term as President. His Condition is Seriously Declining; He Must Retire. America is in Danger with the Mentally Incompetent Biden as President! America's Enemies See a Weakened President in Poor Physical Condition. With Weakened Leader, White House is Spiraling Out of Control.
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Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
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