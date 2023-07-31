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Biden is Mentally and Physically Unfit for the Presidency of the United States
Jeff Crouere
Jeff Crouere
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13 views • July 31, 2023

Biden is Too Old to Serve Another Term as President. His Condition is Seriously Declining; He Must Retire. America is in Danger with the Mentally Incompetent Biden as President! America's Enemies See a Weakened President in Poor Physical Condition. With Weakened Leader, White House is Spiraling Out of Control. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link: https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Our Sponsor - Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com 718-869-9020. Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis. #jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #biden

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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