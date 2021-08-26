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Stand Up To The Mandatory Jab
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20 views • August 26, 2021
I believe in choice and that comes from doing your own research and deciding what works for you. If your choice is against the jab and mandatory jab, then now is the time to stand up and fight. Start local and work up from there. Take a stand!
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