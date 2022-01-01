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The Perfect Triangle #77 - 31 December 21 - Guest: Dr Judy Mikovits
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274 views • January 01, 2022
This best of New Years Eve show compiles the best information from 3 2021 show appearances by the Heroic Warrior of the Divine Dr Judy Mikovits. She shares the despicable truths about the rat Fauci, the murderous CDC and FDA and the satanic elf minions who are out to destroy you, your family and this country!
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