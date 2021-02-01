© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Paris Climate Accord Has Nothing To Do With The Climate! It's All About Control!
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • February 01, 2021
President Biden's first day in office was a disaster for our country. One of his first eo's was to put us back into the Paris Climate Accord. A racket used to tax and control the pleb's, restricting means of travel, raising prices and taxes across the board. The wealthy elites won't bat an eye at higher gas prices, carbon tax and increased prices on goods and services. They will be just fin on their private jets while you can't fly due to price hikes and fuel shortages.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.