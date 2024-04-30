Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Peter Schweizer: Inside the CCP’s Fentanyl Warfare Strategy to Kill Americans
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Peter Schweizer: Inside the CCP’s Fentanyl Warfare Strategy to Kill Americans

American Thought Leaders


What is communist China’s role in the fentanyl crisis in America?


"There are numerous senior organized crime figures that are members of consultative bodies that the CCP has set up.


…We know that President Xi himself has a cousin which has been linked to organized crime.


…So when you see Chinese organized crime…whether that's human trafficking, whether that's drug distribution—this is part of a cooperative effort with the CCP,” says Peter Schweizer, author of “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.”



