⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, 14th, 32nd, 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 103rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence have been hit near Ivanovka, Zagoruikovka, Kislovka, and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, Polish-manufactured Krab and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Ground-Attack Aviation and helicopetrs, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, one attack by the 15th Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard has been repelled close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit near Chervona Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were more than 60 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled one attack by assault groups of the 77th AFU Airmobile Brigade near Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), defeated manpower and hardware of 28th, 54th mechanised and 10th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, and the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasnoye, Vasyukovka, Razdolovka, and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 235 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by helicopters and artillery, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of 79th airborne assault and 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Novomikhailovka and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), inflicted a fire damage on manpower of the enemy 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Sladkoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 135 soldiers, one infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, Russian Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, has repelled three attacks by assault groups of 117th mechanised, 46th airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 3rd Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine near Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, manpower and hardware of 71st jaeger, 82nd airborne assault, 33rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit close to Verbovoye and Rabotino.

The enemy losses were up to 45 servicemen, two tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of Russian troops, supported by aviation and artillery, have defeated manpower of 35th and 36th brigades of the AFU Marines close to Krynki, Vesyoloe (Kherson region), and the Alekseevsky Island.

The enemy losses were over 60 servicemen, two motor vehicles, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as one Nona self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 133 areas.

In addition, one aviation weapons depot of the Ukrainian Air Force has been destroyed at Dnepr airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Aviation equipment of the Ukrainian Air Force has been destroyed on aircraft parking at Mirgorod airfield (Poltava region).

▫️Air defence systems have destroyed 13 Storm Shadow and Neptune cruise and anti-ship missiles.

In addition, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Maryinka, Panteleimonovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Energodar, and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

In total, 525 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,646 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,205 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,182 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,986 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,005 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.