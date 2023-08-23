Create New Account
Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Parte 11 - Cataplasmas, [1] (incluyendo una bomba antigripal)
Clash Of Minds Spanish
En el undécimo episodio, que es una sesión práctica, Bárbara demuestra algunos de los usos más comunes y eficaces de las cataplasmas. La lección será tanto práctica como teórica. El enfoque principal de esta clase es el de nuestros órganos respiratorios. Sin embargo, también se tratan el oído, las articulaciones, el dolor, etc.

Keywords
healthcompassbarbaraoneill

