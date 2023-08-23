Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Parte 11 - Cataplasmas, [1] (incluyendo una bomba antigripal)

En el undécimo episodio, que es una sesión práctica, Bárbara demuestra algunos de los usos más
comunes y eficaces de las cataplasmas. La lección será tanto práctica como teórica. El enfoque
principal de esta clase es el de nuestros órganos respiratorios. Sin embargo, también se tratan el
oído, las articulaciones, el dolor, etc.
