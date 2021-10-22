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First Hatzolah Member On Scene At The Meron Stampede, Telling What he Witnessed
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40 views • October 22, 2021
Posted 5May2021 Yiddishe Boys:
This is about the murder of 45 Jews and the injury of over 150 Jews in Meron, Israel on Lag B'Omer 5781 30April2021.
Comments on YouTube: TG
I won't translate all of it, because the Hebrew was too fast for me. He said the person in front of him slipped. Then he slipped. If he would have fell 10 cm over, someone would have stepped on him, and he would have died. His cousin fell by Rav Wosner zt"l levaya, but managed to escape. He copied what his cousin did, and got out. He had his hatzala vest with him because he was about to go to his shift. He right away put it on, and started trying to save people. People were begging him, "save me" But he couldn't pull them out- the pile of people was too high.
This is about the murder of 45 Jews and the injury of over 150 Jews in Meron, Israel on Lag B'Omer 5781 30April2021.
Comments on YouTube: TG
I won't translate all of it, because the Hebrew was too fast for me. He said the person in front of him slipped. Then he slipped. If he would have fell 10 cm over, someone would have stepped on him, and he would have died. His cousin fell by Rav Wosner zt"l levaya, but managed to escape. He copied what his cousin did, and got out. He had his hatzala vest with him because he was about to go to his shift. He right away put it on, and started trying to save people. People were begging him, "save me" But he couldn't pull them out- the pile of people was too high.
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