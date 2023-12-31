Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy features the First Round of a title fight here in Medellin Colombia. UFC is becoming big here - My son Jeffrey and I recently attended a venue in town - Part A more to come
Super fun night at the fights.  I will post another fight so you can see more of the action . The Black Dude in this fight won the fight. It want 5 rounds.  He had a killer kick but the shorter guy had the power in his punches did dome damage on the Black Dude.  

ufcfightsmedellin

