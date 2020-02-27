© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not for The Greens - Professor Ian Plimer discusses his new book
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • February 27, 2020
Again Professor Ian Plimer lets loose with a brilliant review of Geology Vs The Greens. Again Professor Plimer shows that you should never let science get in the way for the new religion - Climate Change.
The Greens are a perfect example of the passion of ill-directed logic of those less fortunate in their knowledge of science. Unfortunately these people are politicians. Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, a South Australian Federal Senator, typifies the zeal.
So Professor Plimer wrote a book to help them along.
Please enjoy.
The Greens are a perfect example of the passion of ill-directed logic of those less fortunate in their knowledge of science. Unfortunately these people are politicians. Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, a South Australian Federal Senator, typifies the zeal.
So Professor Plimer wrote a book to help them along.
Please enjoy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.