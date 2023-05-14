Richard Vobes: This is so important!

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Richard Vobes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3z2Q9CqapQ
14 May 2023 #pandemic #bioweapons #virusIt was used against us deliberately. It killed people, and they meant it to do it.
LINK:
International Covid Summit III - part 1 - European Parliament, Brussels
• International Cov...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFLPWWCAHfQ
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#pandemic #bioweapons #virus