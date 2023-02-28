Create New Account
Building a parallel healthcare system - World Council for Health
Published 16 hours ago |

Source: www.rumble.com/v2b5wjk-world-council-for-health-general-assembly-78.html World Council for Health General Assembly #78


Dr. Heather Gessling & Peter Gillooly: Building a Parallel Healthcare System

Dr. Annabelle Pabiona-De Guzman

Dr. Homer Lim: Philippine Council for Health


Dr Heather Gessling & Peter Gillooly | Building a Parallel Healthcare System


Heather is Board Certified in Family Medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine. She was Chief of Staff at a hospital in Missouri for six years until the summer of 2021 when she started an independent direct primary care practice after she refused to comply with corporate mandates regarding the C19 vaccine. She is now COO of the Chief Medical Board for The Wellness Company.


Peter is the CEO of The Wellness Company. He holds degrees in engineering and business and has led several other tech startups prior to The Wellness Company.


Dr Annabelle Pabiona-De Guzman | Philippine Institute of Traditional & Alternative Health Care


Annabelle is the incumbent Director General of the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care.


In 2022, she was awarded as the Most Leading and Iconic Director General in Traditional and Complementary Health Care in All Time given by the Asia’s Golden Icons Awards. She was also awarded in 2021 by the World Council Excellence as the Most Outstanding Woman Excellence Award in the Field of Medicine.


Dr Homer Lim | Philippine Council for Health

Homer is a Philippine Doctor whose field of expertise is integrative oncology (integrating natural and conventional cancer treatments), acupuncture, detoxification, Orthomolecular medicine, homeopathy as well as energy healing.


He is President of the Philippine Society for Orthomolecular Medicine as well as the International Anti Aging and Integrative Medicine Society.

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

