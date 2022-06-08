© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨🚨🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🔴 VISIT PETE’S WEBSITE FOR HOT TRUTH BOMB ARTICLES: http://PeterSantilli.com
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: DHS WARNS: VIOLENT MONTHS AHEAD | EP 2984-6PM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21353
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨Follow Pete @TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli Follow #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
🚨Follow Pete on GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli