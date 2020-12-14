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Lori Colley - Ep. 467 - God Mode Engaged
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Lori Colley - Ep. 467 - God Mode Engaged
December 14, 2020
Huge breaking news about slates of electors being cast for both Trump and Biden in swing states, Georgia to perform signature audit, and the two biggest hacks in history!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Links:
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6215946537001
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-dueling-electors-explain-idUSKBN2712M7
https://www.depernolaw.com/uploads/2/7/0/2/27029178/antrim_michigan_forensics_report_[121320]_v2_[redacted].pdf
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
http://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=178&;aff_id=1636
Lori Colley - Ep. 467 - God Mode Engaged
December 14, 2020
Huge breaking news about slates of electors being cast for both Trump and Biden in swing states, Georgia to perform signature audit, and the two biggest hacks in history!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Links:
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6215946537001
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-dueling-electors-explain-idUSKBN2712M7
https://www.depernolaw.com/uploads/2/7/0/2/27029178/antrim_michigan_forensics_report_[121320]_v2_[redacted].pdf
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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