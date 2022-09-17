Big Pharma: We Now have a "CHRISTIAN Vaccine"; Mass Murderers Target Christians With "NovaVax"

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Big Pharma is BACK with a not-so-new vaccine by Novavax, made for CHRISTIANS?
Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose the lies of the non-fetal cell injection, which instead contains toxins and animal DNA, and marketed to religious groups!
Is the Novavax just another bioweapon?
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!