Big Pharma: We Now have a "CHRISTIAN Vaccine"; Mass Murderers Target Christians With "NovaVax"

Big Pharma is BACK with a not-so-new vaccine by Novavax, made for CHRISTIANS?
Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose the lies of the non-fetal cell injection, which instead contains toxins and animal DNA, and marketed to religious groups!
Is the Novavax just another bioweapon?
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
