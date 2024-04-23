WHY I LOVE HEARING YOUR PRONOUNS

Yes, pronouns are annoying but I love it when people introduce themselves to me with pronouns.
It grants me the opportunity to know exactly what kind of a human being I'm dealing with and the second somebody wants to put the pronoun nonsense before or after their name in an introduction to me or any other adult that they are meeting for the first time, I know this is someone who could never afford what I am selling and I will never waste my time speaking with them beyond the obligatory fuck off!
