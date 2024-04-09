Create New Account
Footage of Sunday's Attack on a Ukrainian Fuel Storage Depot
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

 Footage of one of yesterday’s (posted on the 8th) attacks on a fuel storage facility in the Industrial district of Kharkov has appeared. By good tradition, our reconnaissance UAV is circling over the target.

The distance to the border is at least 33 km

