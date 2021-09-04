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MUST WATCH: Video explaining what really happens to cells, blood vessels, organs and the heart after being injected with the depopulation death jab.
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473 views • September 04, 2021
MUST WATCH: Video explaining what really happens to cells, blood vessels, organs and the heart after being injected with the depopulation death jab.
It explains why we are seeing adverse reactions and frequent blood clots within the people who take the death jab. According to Dr Charles Hoffe the moderna shot contains 40 trillion mRNA molecules. Only 25% of the mRNA remain in your arm the rest picked up by your lymphatic system then transported around the body. Your body will then create trillions of spike proteins cells. These spikes circulate in the lymphatic system into the vascular, capillary network, turning smooth cells into rough spiked cells that easily clot.
It explains why we are seeing adverse reactions and frequent blood clots within the people who take the death jab. According to Dr Charles Hoffe the moderna shot contains 40 trillion mRNA molecules. Only 25% of the mRNA remain in your arm the rest picked up by your lymphatic system then transported around the body. Your body will then create trillions of spike proteins cells. These spikes circulate in the lymphatic system into the vascular, capillary network, turning smooth cells into rough spiked cells that easily clot.
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