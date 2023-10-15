Out of the Ordinary Breakfast | 30 Days of Fall | Day 2

Why do an ordinary breakfast when you can do so much more? For your health AND for your tastebuds. 😊 ThIs is my go to breakfast in the Fall.
Plant Based Protein Powder: https://2crows.neora.com/us/en/shop/NeoraFit-Plant-Based-Protein-Powder/1209_US
Support an organic, local farmer! Twisted Apple Orchard: https://www.facebook.com/twistedapplellc/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.