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?Mark of the Beast? | Feb. 27, 2022
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60 views • February 27, 2022
What, where, why, when, how? What is the Mark of the Beast? Is it the S.H.O.T.? Where do we find ourselves? Why has this happened to humanity? When will we know the extent of the pandemic and the full truths relating to it? How did this happen in the first place? Let's start with the mark of the beast as it might relate to the S.H.O.T.
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