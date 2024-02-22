Create New Account
ON THE JEWS & THEIR LIES by DR. MARTIN LUTHER: Part II.
I AM A PERSON
This is PART II.  Download MP3:  http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews002.mp3

Full playlist will be here:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/571076ba-4a63-48da-a021-1882f89340a5?index=1The most censored book in the western world in 500 years. For decades, abridged, heavily edited, or spurious transcripts purporting to be Luther's treatise ON THE JEWS AND THEIR LIES have circulated online and in print.

I have embarked on reading the English version as translated in Volume 47 of the 55 volume LUTHER'S WORKS published by Concordia Press.

I have a long way to go.  Here is (roughly) the first hour:

https://www.brighteon.com/768723c9-3a04-4748-9a08-081ed37643d8

https://rumble.com/v4eq6s8-martin-luther-on-the-jews-and-their-lies.html

https://youtu.be/kaH4ig-36JE?si=xI47Bb2gWJDzjt3Q

Jonathan W. O'Toole

http://TERRORofGOD.com

http://JonathanOToole.com

+18163372614 WhatsApp

liesjewsluthermartin lutherpart twojews and their liesbanned book

