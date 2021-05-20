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VACCINE COVER UP. NEW WORLD ORDER. VACCINES ARE USED TO KILL US SOFTLY WAKE UP CALL!
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152 views • May 20, 2021
DOCTORS RELY ON FDA TO BE SURE PRODUCTS ARE SAFE, AND IT HAS FAILED.
MERCURY IS A KNOWN NEUROTOXIN, AND IT IS STILL BEING GIVEN TO CHILDREN AND PREGNANT MOTHERS!!!!
HISTORICAL NOTES:
1) THIMEROSAL FIRST PLACED IN VACCINES APPROX 1938
2) LEO KANNER FIRST DESCRIBED AUTISM IN 1941
3) NEUROTOXICITY OF MERCURY BECOMES APPARENT BY THE 1960
VACCINE COVER UP. NEW WORLD ORDER. VACCINES ARE USED TO KILL US SOFTLY WAKE UP CALL!
MERCURY IS A KNOWN NEUROTOXIN, AND IT IS STILL BEING GIVEN TO CHILDREN AND PREGNANT MOTHERS!!!!
HISTORICAL NOTES:
1) THIMEROSAL FIRST PLACED IN VACCINES APPROX 1938
2) LEO KANNER FIRST DESCRIBED AUTISM IN 1941
3) NEUROTOXICITY OF MERCURY BECOMES APPARENT BY THE 1960
VACCINE COVER UP. NEW WORLD ORDER. VACCINES ARE USED TO KILL US SOFTLY WAKE UP CALL!
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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