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MIKE ADAMS UP! BANNED ON YOUTUBE!
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355 views • May 14, 2021
BREAKING! This video was removed from YouTube yesterday after a strike for "medical misinformation". Please watch this video, share it with friends and leave a comment.

The Health Ranger, is an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist, and science lab director. He is the founder and editor of NaturalNews.com, the internet's most-trafficked natural health news website. His take on the vax, shedding, spike protein, and more!

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