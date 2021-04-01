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Illegal Immigration Pipeline Racketeering Operation Explained
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241 views • April 01, 2021
Owen breaks down the entirety of what is going on when it comes to the U.S government pipeline regarding migrants coming into our open borders.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6064eeb49d1a8a729c462f94
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6064eeb49d1a8a729c462f94
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