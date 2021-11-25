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HEART ATTACK WARNING!
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317 views • November 25, 2021
Description from Angel Realm
They aren't going to publish their findings, they are concerned about losing research money'
Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals a cardiology researcher found similar results to a new report showing an increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA injection!
They aren't going to publish their findings, they are concerned about losing research money'
Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals a cardiology researcher found similar results to a new report showing an increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA injection!
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