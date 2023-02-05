Devolution: Trump beendet, was Kennedy begonnenen hat.

Wann hat der Befreiungskampf gegen den tiefen Staat wirklich begonnen? Wir blicken zurück in das Jahr 1963, in dem ein mutiger Präsident versuchte, die Macht der Zentralbank zu brechen und schließlich mit dem Leben dafür bezahlte. Doch das Ende dieser Geschichte steht noch nicht geschrieben und wird die Welt überraschen…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.