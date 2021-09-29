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Clif High "Future Predictions And Living Within The Woo"
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135 views • September 29, 2021
David Nino Rodriguez Clif High
Interview Sept 28 2921 7 pm EST Amazing Interview, sooo much in this one even if its your first listen with Clif High He is genius he is self proclaimed "crazy man" with a crazy Woo Woo science!!!
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8biKfVSZgnwKQiK24ltiEw
Interview Sept 28 2921 7 pm EST Amazing Interview, sooo much in this one even if its your first listen with Clif High He is genius he is self proclaimed "crazy man" with a crazy Woo Woo science!!!
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8biKfVSZgnwKQiK24ltiEw
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