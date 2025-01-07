BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIRD TEMPLE, Part 1, The POWER IN ANOINTING
44 views • 3 months ago

Is there a power in anointing? And what does this have to do with a third temple? This is not about a third temple in Jerusalem but about the overcomers of the last days who are the temple company. But there is things we can do to build ourselves up. And today I'm going to show you in this first part one of those things we should have been doing already. And this thing is already working for me. There is a real power in the anointing. Something we should have been taking advantage of.


Email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


I recommend you go to the Tribulation institute for more information about the overcomers in his newest video


https://youtu.be/TwZ29gbgRW8?si=lMZBO_CQW3mjhXas


Also, for even deeper knowledge of our walk to bring us to victory in his last days is that the warning website of Larry McGuire


Larrygmeguiar2com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
