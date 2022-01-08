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Passenger Airplanes are NOT Carrying Fuel... Documented.. [07.01.2022]
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175 views • January 08, 2022
Think about the tanker on the ground with all its weight being distributed with wheels underneath and across the entire tankerload. Then think of an Airbus A-380, it is supposedly 25 times heavier and it only supports its weight with center-based retractable wheels. There are no wheels in the rear of the plane while it is on the ground and only one wheel at the front. Certainly, gravity must be working on these areas of the plane with no wheels to support it?
132 views Jan 7, 2022
Enslaved by No Media
https://youtu.be/0BsaSGbjbFg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiJNdN8hNrrbg87x93ClbkQ
132 views Jan 7, 2022
Enslaved by No Media
https://youtu.be/0BsaSGbjbFg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiJNdN8hNrrbg87x93ClbkQ
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