Rebel, then Build Christian Nations
Fritz Berggren
Published 18 hours ago

It is Christian duty to rebel against the current anti-christ Luciferian theocracies that rule over our nations.  And it is our duty to build explicitly Christian nation-states.   Identifying the current enemy and clearly stating the goal of societies based upon the Ten Commandments, the first of which is explicit allegiance to Jesus Christ.

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
rebellionten commandmentschristian nations

