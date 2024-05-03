Rebel, then Build Christian Nations

It is Christian duty to rebel against the current anti-christ Luciferian theocracies that rule over our nations. And it is our duty to build explicitly Christian nation-states. Identifying the current enemy and clearly stating the goal of societies based upon the Ten Commandments, the first of which is explicit allegiance to Jesus Christ.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
