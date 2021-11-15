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"The Assyrian" - [WATCH TIL END] Obama, Babylon Is America, New World Order, Population Control
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471 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Christ Jesus will seize the Assyrian and throw him to his death in a far off country. But who is the Assyrian, where will he rule and what will he do before death? Barack Obama is the Beast of Rev 13. The Beast is also a SYSTEM, the faceless satanic kingdom that has corrupted Mystery Babylon [Read Rev 17]. America has been taken over from within, her gov't and society are captured in a bloodless coup. A woman with blasphemous names will take the American seat of power but she represents ANOTHER KINGDOM, not America. The Beast will greatly reduce the population of America, it's already happening but will reach its height in his day. Let us turn to the Lord for understanding of our times, repent and put our hope in Jesus who is the only one that can destroy the Assyrian. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-assyrian-may-8-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
THE WOMAN AND THE BOTTOMLESS PIT (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Christ Jesus will seize the Assyrian and throw him to his death in a far off country. But who is the Assyrian, where will he rule and what will he do before death? Barack Obama is the Beast of Rev 13. The Beast is also a SYSTEM, the faceless satanic kingdom that has corrupted Mystery Babylon [Read Rev 17]. America has been taken over from within, her gov't and society are captured in a bloodless coup. A woman with blasphemous names will take the American seat of power but she represents ANOTHER KINGDOM, not America. The Beast will greatly reduce the population of America, it's already happening but will reach its height in his day. Let us turn to the Lord for understanding of our times, repent and put our hope in Jesus who is the only one that can destroy the Assyrian. Amen.
Full prophecy can be seen on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-assyrian-may-8-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
THE WOMAN AND THE BOTTOMLESS PIT (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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