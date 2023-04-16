Without Warning: mRNA Could Be in the Food Supply Before We Know It - Dr. McCullough

Dr. McCullough: Messenger RNA has shown to be transmissible through the gastrointestinal tract, reported Dr. McCullough.

"The Cattlemen's Association has come out with a statement saying they oppose transparency legislation [HB 1169] and that currently, there's no mRNA in the food supply in beef.

However, the USDA on their website has active projects using messenger RNA for the bovine respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — active RNA vaccination programs right now that are in testing. So before we know it, messenger RNA could be in the food supply."

