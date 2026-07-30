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A Divine Revelation of Hell: Pray for President Trump (2026)
Daniel 4:26 KJV
[26] And whereas they commanded to leave the stump of the tree roots; thy kingdom shall be sure unto thee, after that thou shalt have known that the heavens do rule.
#witchcraft #spells #Trump #prayer #Jesus #HolySpirit #demons #devil #hell #Bible