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MRC-5 in vaccines (This come directly from the FDA)
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214 views • January 06, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgnaZY1DYjw&;feature=emb_logo.
The MRC-5 cells in the vax contain an immortal cell line (560 cancer genes) from an aborted fetus from 1966 which the FDA employee CONFIRM.
immortal cells are equivalent to cancer cells.
WHY would any sane person want to inject someone with it??
The MRC-5 cells in the vax contain an immortal cell line (560 cancer genes) from an aborted fetus from 1966 which the FDA employee CONFIRM.
immortal cells are equivalent to cancer cells.
WHY would any sane person want to inject someone with it??
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