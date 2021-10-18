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Friday NIght PraiseNPrayer! Experience the Holy Spirit River!. Oct 15, 2021
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Friday NIght PraiseNPrayer! Experience the Holy Spirit River! Oct 15, 2021
See the difference of Presence-Based Worship and Intercessory Prayer as the Holy Spirit Flows.
It's all about Him!
All about His Glory!!
Join Kent, Rick and the Backstage team for more Worship on Monday and Thursday Nights here: https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Need more encouragement in your life? Explorer the Christian Patriot Platform: https://b2tneighborhood.com
Learn more about Kent Henry: https://www.carriagehouseministries.com or https://www.kenthenry.com
See the difference of Presence-Based Worship and Intercessory Prayer as the Holy Spirit Flows.
It's all about Him!
All about His Glory!!
Join Kent, Rick and the Backstage team for more Worship on Monday and Thursday Nights here: https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Need more encouragement in your life? Explorer the Christian Patriot Platform: https://b2tneighborhood.com
Learn more about Kent Henry: https://www.carriagehouseministries.com or https://www.kenthenry.com
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