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Never Full, The Eye Is - Proverbs 27:20 (NIV)
20 Death and Destruction [Abaddon] are never satisfied,
and neither are human eyes.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Abaddon: (noun)
1. Apollyon.
2. a place of destruction; the depths of hell.
Source: Dictionary dot com
Disaster is persistent.
As is the hunger of sight.
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