You Need to Know Something To Get Saved

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how THE BIBLE TEACHES that you must KNOW something before you can get saved. He tells about how many modern ministers say things like: "You don't have to know anything to get saved!" and "Just come to God the best way you know how!" He further gives the true gospel of salvation and what you need to know to put your faith in to be saved.